Car fire in Montreal's east end prompts arson investigation

Flames ripped through a parked car early Monday on a quiet residential street in Montreal's east end, prompting police to launch an arson investigation.

A 911 caller reported the fire shortly before 5 a.m. on Olivier Charbonneau Avenue near Pierre-Chasseur Street in Rivière-des-Prairies.

When officers arrived on the scene, firefighters were already there working to get the fire under control, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Andrée-Anne Picard.

The car was substantially damaged, she said, and there was evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

"At this moment, we don't have any witnesses and we don't have suspects," she said.

The owner of the car is not known to police, she noted, and he has told investigators that he has not received any threats.

The car was towed away to be more thoroughly analyzed. The Montreal police department's arson squad has taken over the investigation, she said.