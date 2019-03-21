Arson squad investigating after 2 cars burn in Ahuntsic

The Montreal police department's arson squad is investigating an incident early this morning in Ahuntsic in which two cars on opposite sides of an intersection were burned.

Police received "numerous" 911 calls at around 3:50 a.m., and arrived at the intersection of St. Real and Mcduff streets to find two cars ablaze, said Const. Manuel Couture, a police spokesperson.

The cars "weren't close to each other," Couture said, but rather on the east and west sides of the intersection.

Police said they received numerous calls about the burning vehicles just before 4 a.m. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

The vehicles were so badly damaged that police were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

The arson squad is investigating and the two cars will be towed for further analysis.