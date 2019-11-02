Car crashes into Côte-des-Neiges bus shelter leaving two people with minor injuries

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a 67-year-old driver crashed into a bus shelter in the Côte-des-Neiges borough, Montreal police say.

The driver was travelling westbound on Van Horne Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday when he accelerated suddenly and lost control of the car, according to a police spokesperson.

Police say the driver crashed into another vehicle before hitting a bus shelter at the intersection of Van Horne Avenue and Côte-des-Neiges Road, under which two people had been standing.

Both drivers were unharmed, while the two people in the bus shelter suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital, the spokesperson said.

Police believe the driver may have mistaken the car's accelerator pedal for the brake.