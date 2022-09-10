Driver dead, pedestrian in critical condition after car crashes into depanneur in Montreal

Montreal police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in the city's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Saturday morning, leaving the driver dead and a pedestrian in critical condition.

Police say a 911 call came in around 8:30 a.m. for a collision between a car and a commercial building on Sherbrooke Street East, near Des Ormeaux Street.

The vehicle was reportedly heading eastbound on Sherbrooke when it suddenly crashed into a depanneur.

The driver's death was declared on scene.

Another person was taken to hospital in critical condition following the crash. Police believe it to be a pedestrian that was hit by the car as it careened toward the building.

Police say no one inside the depanneur appeared to be injured following the crash. Firefighters are on scene evaluating the structure of the building.

Multiple cars parked on Sherbrooke near the site of the crash were damaged, and investigators will work to determine whether the damages were a result of the event.

Police have set up a large perimeter around the scene as investigators work to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.

There are multiple complete and partial road closures on Sherbrooke Street, between Joffre and Honoré-Beaugrand Streets.