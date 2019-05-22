No criminal charges in freak accident where SUV crashed into building in Quebec City's lower town
Driver, who crashed into a building on Charest Boulevard in May 2019, fell ill behind the wheel
There will be no criminal charges laid against the driver of an SUV who crashed into a busy commercial building on Quebec City's Charest Boulevard in May 2019.
A letter sent to tenants obtained by Radio-Canada mentions that the driver fell ill while he was behind the wheel.
The Fonds d'emprunt Québec, which manages the building, quotes an investigator on the case who reported the man "had a history of epilepsy but his condition was stable. Therefore, the incident on May 22 is considered to be an accident."
Twelve people were injured in the spectacular accident, but there were no fatalities.
The driver had run through several red lights and was "driving erratically" according to eye witnesses, before he jumped a curb at a busy intersection near Langelier Boulevard and crashed into the first floor of the building.
The SUV ended up in the cafeteria of a shared workspace called La Station.
Many people at the scene said the outcome could have been much worse were it not for the nice weather that day, because several workers had taken their lunch outside to enjoy the sun.
Quebec City police and Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office would not provide any details on the case, but confirmed the investigation did not find any grounds for criminal charges.
A second accident
Two months after the crash, another vehicle skipped the same curb and crashed into the same building, but didn't go through the front window.
The driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.
A safety barrier and additional signage have since been installed in front of the building.
La Station re-opened its doors in February.
A crowdfunding campaign that was launched in the days following the accident raised more than $30,000 to help support those who were injured, as well as other self-employed workers who lost equipment because of the crash.
With files from Radio-Canada
