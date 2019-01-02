Couple escapes sinking vehicle after rolling into Lake of Two Mountains

Two people managed to escape their vehicle and wade to safety after it was partially submerged in the Lake of Two Mountains just after midnight, Wednesday.

The incident happened on de Breslay Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion, just under the l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, according to provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Ingrid Asselin.

Asselin said the two occupants, a man and a woman, managed to escape the vehicle on their own, though another motorist did stop to offer assistance.

Provincial police say it was icy at the time of the crash, which occurred just after midnight, Wednesday. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

The occupants were transported to hospital, she said, but they are not seriously injured.

The vehicle will be recovered from the water later Wednesday morning, Asselin said, after collision investigators review the scene, working to determine the cause.

It was icy at the time of the incident, she noted, and there will be no criminal charges.