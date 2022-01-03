Woman dead, man in critical condition after car falls into Lachine Canal

One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a car crashed into the Lachine Canal Monday.

The car went off the road after a collision at the intersection of Dollard Avenue and Saint-Patrick Street in the city's LaSalle borough before crashing down into the frozen canal.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m. Emergency responders removed both people from the vehicle upon arrival and the driver, a 71-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A 73-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene.

The circumstances around the collision are unknown.