Stolen car crashes through house, into another on Montreal's South Shore
Police say people were inside both homes at the time, but no one was hurt.
Châteauguay police are investigating after a motorist crashed a stolen car through one house and slammed into another in Léry, on Montreal's South Shore, early Tuesday.
The incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. on Lac-Saint-Louis Road — a residential, riverside street which runs parallel to Highway 132.
Police say people were inside both homes at the time, but no one was hurt. The driver was seriously injured.
The car was stolen overnight in Léry, police say.
With files from CBC's Verity Stevenson