Stolen car crashes through house, into another on Montreal's South Shore

Police say people were inside both homes at the time, but no one was hurt.

CBC News ·
The car veered across a driveway and through at least two exterior walls before hitting a second home. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Châteauguay police are investigating after a motorist crashed a stolen car through one house and slammed into another in Léry, on Montreal's South Shore, early Tuesday.

The incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. on Lac-Saint-Louis Road — a residential, riverside street which runs parallel to Highway 132.

Châteauguay police have cordoned off the scene of the collision early Tuesday as they investigated the collision. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Police say people were inside both homes at the time, but no one was hurt. The driver was seriously injured.

The car was stolen overnight in Léry, police say.

The small, riverside home on Montreal's South Shore suffered substantial damage after a vehicle drove through it. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

With files from CBC's Verity Stevenson

