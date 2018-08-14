Stolen car crashes through house, into another on Montreal's South Shore

Châteauguay police are investigating after a motorist crashed a stolen car through one house and slammed into another in Léry, on Montreal's South Shore, early Tuesday.

The incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. on Lac-Saint-Louis Road — a residential, riverside street which runs parallel to Highway 132.

Châteauguay police have cordoned off the scene of the collision early Tuesday as they investigated the collision. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Police say people were inside both homes at the time, but no one was hurt. The driver was seriously injured.