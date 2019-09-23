Montreal's arson squad investigating DDO car fire
Montreal police are investigating after two parked cars were damaged by fire overnight in Dollard-Des Ormeaux on the West Island.
Firefighters were called to Oakville Drive at around 12:30 a.m. Monday and were able to quickly get the situation under control, said police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.
One of the two cars parked in a driveway was heavily damaged, and there was some damage to the house, but there were no injuries, he said.
Firefighters found signs of an accelerant and the police department's arson squad was called in to investigate.
Those investigators will be on the scene Monday to search for evidence, said Brabant.
