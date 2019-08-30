Plateau man says construction maze partly to blame for violent collision

Josh McConnell says he's lucky to be alive after crashing into a car on his scooter.

He told CBC News that the driver was going the wrong way down a one-way street, possibly due to a lack of proper signage from a nearby construction site that he says is creating traffic confusion in the area.

"It's possible that I lose part of my nose because some of the skin would seem it's not receiving sufficient blood flow because of the lacerations," McConnell said.

Josh McConnell believes better signage on the construction detour could have prevented his accident. (CBC)

McConnell was headed down Clark Street on his scooter Tuesday night when a car came out of nowhere going east on Guilbeault Street.

'Am I gonna die?'

"Then, the next thing I knew, I was on the ground and I was bleeding profusely out of my face," he recalled. "It's like pouring out of my body so I was just like, 'Am I gonna die?'"

McConnell thinks the car that hit him turned down Guilbeault Street — which was blocked off Tuesday night — and, realizing they couldn't get out, doubled back against the traffic.

At the intersection, there was no signage warning that vehicles heading down Clark — like McConnell's scooter — didn't have a stop.

McConnell says there should have been a 'road closed' sign at the top of Guilbeault Street to warn drivers before they hit the block later on.

The road is being affected by major construction on St-Urbain Street where Hydro-Québec has dug up the road to lay a high-capacity cable.

McConnell says after the accident, signs did go up warning of the closure, but he wants the workers to be more proactive in laying out detours so future accidents can be avoided.

The Plateau-Mont-Royal borough told CBC News Friday that since Hydro-Québec was in charge of the construction project, it was up to them to manage the detour.

Photos submitted by Josh McConnell from the night of the accident and the following day show that there was no signage at the intersection. (Submitted by Josh McConnell )

In turn, a Hydro-Québec spokesperson said that proper signage was supposed to be up as of Sunday, indicating that cars would be temporarily allowed to circulate in both directions on Guilbault Street between Clark Street and Saint-Laurent Blvd.

In a statement, Hydro-Québec said it conducts regular inspections of work sites and aims to coordinate signage with safety as its top priority.

Photos submitted by Josh McConnell from the night of the accident show that there was no such signage at the intersection posted on Tuesday night.