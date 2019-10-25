Woman in her 60s in hospital after being hit by car in NDG

A woman in her 60s is in hospital after she was struck by a car at the intersection of Mariette and Somerled avenues in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses say the victim was trapped beneath the car following the collision.

Several people went to her aid and lifted the car so she could be extracted.

Police say the 65-year-old driver was not injured.

The circumstances of the collision are not yet known.