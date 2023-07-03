Teenage girl killed, 4 others in family seriously injured in Montérégie, Que., highway collision

A 13-year-old girl died after a major road accident in Saint-Zotique, about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal in the Montérégie region of Quebec.

Two adults in their 40s and two other children under 10 years of age — all part of the same family — remain in critical condition.

A large truck collided with another vehicle Sunday morning on Highway 20 westbound, according to provincial police.

The truck driver was unable to stop in time as traffic slowed down, and the large truck hit a sport utility vehicle, said Catherine Bernard, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Emergency services were notified of the collision around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators are analyzing the scene to determine the exact cause of the accident.