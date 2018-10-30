CAQ government looking to abandon $600M wind farm on Quebec's North Shore

The Quebec government wants out of the contentious Apuiat wind farm project and has tapped Hydro-Québec to come up with an exit strategy, Radio-Canada has learned.

"The government is consulting all the parties involved in the project," a government official said Tuesday. "It's normal to reflect on the different options available, since the government has not made a decision at this moment."

The Apuiat project, first proposed in 2015, is to produce an estimated 200 megawatts annually from about 50 wind turbines on Quebec's North Shore, near the town of Port-Cartier.

It's being developed by the private renewable energy firm, Boralex, in partnership with the North Shore's Innu communities. Under the proposal, Hydro-Québec would buy electricity from the consortium.

The Liberals touted the project as essential to the development of northern Quebec, First Nations communities and Quebec as a whole.

But members of Coalition Avenir Québec, including Premier François Legault, have panned the project.

Energy surplus

Hydro-Québec concluded a draft contract with promoters in August but agreed to wait until after the Oct. 1 election to finalize the deal.

In August, Hydro-Québec's president and CEO, Éric Martel, penned a letter challenging the project's economic benefits.

The wind farm would cost the Crown corporation $1.5 to $2 billion over 25 years, Martel wrote.

Premier François Legault seized on that narrative during the election campaign, saying the $600-million project would come at the expense of Hydro-Québec customers — and may not be worth it, at a time when the province has an energy surplus.

During the leaders' debate on Sept. 13, CAQ leader François Legault criticized then Premier Philippe Couillard for moving forward with the Apuiat wind farm project. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

"We're not going to oblige Hydro-Québec to produce electricity we do not need," Legault said during the first televised debate on Radio-Canada on Sept. 13.

- with files from Radio-Canada's Sébastien Bovet