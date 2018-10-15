CAQ keeps northern Quebec seat in Ungava recount
With the recount, CAQ candidate Denis Lamothe has won the riding by 46 votes — up two from the vote count on election night.
Recount had been requested by the Parti Québécois
The Coalition Avenir Québec will hold on to its seat in the northern Quebec riding of Ungava.
A recount had been requested by the second-place Parti Québécois.
With the recount, CAQ candidate Denis Lamothe was shown to have won the riding by 46 votes — up two from the vote count on election night.
The Quebec Liberal Party held the seat before the election.
Ungava is the province's northernmost riding — covering almost half of the province's land mass.
The PQ's win in Îles-de-la-Madeleine was upheld in a recount, and the party gained a seat in Gaspé after the Liberal win in that riding was reversed.
With files from La Presse Canadienne