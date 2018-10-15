CAQ keeps northern Quebec seat in Ungava recount

The Coalition Avenir Québec will hold on to its seat in the northern Quebec riding of Ungava.

A recount had been requested by the second-place Parti Québécois.

With the recount, CAQ candidate Denis Lamothe was shown to have won the riding by 46 votes — up two from the vote count on election night.

The Quebec Liberal Party held the seat before the election.

Ungava is the province's northernmost riding — covering almost half of the province's land mass.

The PQ's win in Îles-de-la-Madeleine was upheld in a recount, and the party gained a seat in Gaspé after the Liberal win in that riding was reversed.

With files from La Presse Canadienne