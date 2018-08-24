CAQ wants to replace CHSLDs, create more 'humane' network of seniors' homes

The Coalition Avenir Québec is pledging to overhaul the province's system of long-term care centres, replacing government-run care facilities (CHSLDs) with a new network of smaller, more "humane" homes for seniors.

Dubbed "les Maisons des aînés," the CAQ's proposal represents a major — and costly — proposal early in the campaign for the party leading in the polls.

The new homes proposed by the CAQ would host between 70 and 130 people each. Leader François Legault said his government would build 30 in its first mandate at a cost of $1 billion.

The service would cost $245 million annually, he said.

"The creation of places in seniors' homes will help relieve emergency room and hospital beds," Legault said Friday, on the second day of the election campaign.

CHSLDs have been the subject of complaints and controversy in recent years, as Quebec's population continues to age.

Nearly a quarter of CHSLDs across the province are in poor or very poor condition, according to data obtained by Radio-Canada in June.

Earlier this year, five associations representing more than 700,000 seniors in Quebec issued an open letter calling for political parties to improve the care provided in CHSLDs.

A patients' rights group, as well, filed an application for a class-action lawsuit in July that targets all the government-run care facilities (CHSLDs) in the province, which house around 37,000 people.

Quebec has about 100,000 more seniors each year. By 2031, more than a quarter of the population will turn 65 or older.

