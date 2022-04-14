CAQ nixes opposition call for inquiry into deaths in seniors' homes during Quebec's 1st wave

The Coalition Avenir Québec government shot down a motion Thursday calling for a public inquiry into the deaths of thousands of seniors in long-term care homes during the first wave.

And members of the CAQ punctuated their majority of nay votes by giving Marguerite Blais, Quebec's minister responsible for seniors, a standing ovation.

The motion was put forward by the Parti Québécois and supported by all opposition members.

Blais, who won't be running in the next election, told the National Assembly on Thursday that there were three investigations into the deaths already, including a coroner's inquiry.

"We'll let the coroner finish and file her report," she said.

On Twitter, the Parti Québécois panned the standing ovation given to Blais.

"Who is applauding when we are talking about avoidable human deaths and the atrocious living conditions of the CHSLD Herron? It's disconcerting. We are speechless," the tweet says.

A total of 47 people died at the CHSLD Herron in the spring of 2020. A report released that year said the residence was filled with a "nauseating odour of urine and feces" and unwashed dishes.

The residents were left without care as staff abandoned the site, and the coroner's report on what exactly happened there and in other seniors' residences is expected to be released later this year.

Quebec's minister of higher education, Danielle McCann, won't be running in the next election either.

She was health minister when the first wave hit Quebec, and she and Blais have come under fire in recent weeks for their roles in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which more than 4,000 Quebecers died in long-term care.

A recently surfaced email reveals the Legault government learned about the crisis at Herron in Montreal's West Island 10 days before the situation was made public.

WATCH | The National Assembly votes down motion to hold full public inquiry into seniors' deaths:

CAQ MNAs applaud as they vote down CHSLD inquiry motion Duration 4:44 The National Assembly votes against an opposition motion to hold a full public inquiry into the deaths of thousands of seniors at CHSLDs during the first wave of the pandemic. 4:44

The email was sent to McCann and Blais with the word "URGENT" in capital letters in the subject line.

The email warned of a worrisome situation at Herron, located in Dorval, Que., that had developed after one resident tested positive for COVID-19. Staff were enouraged to isolate, and residents were left without adequate care.

Blais has since said it is important to put the situation surrounding that email into context. By the end of March, there were 25 residences experiencing outbreaks and then, as of April 10, there were 274 outbreaks, she said.

She said it's not for her to judge whether the CIUSSS did its job, "but I can say that my cabinet and my office did its job."

"I did my job," she said. "I am very comfortable to tell you today, I am not ashamed of the work that I did."