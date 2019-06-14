François Legault defends decision to quash debate over immigration, religious symbols bills

Quebec Premier François Legault says it's time to "turn the page" on the province's debate over religious symbols.

Legault will invoke closure to pass his government's controversial secularism and immigration bills, putting an end to debate at the province's National Assembly over the two controversial pieces of legislation.

The premier said Friday he campaigned on commitments to act on those issues during last fall's election campaign, and he got a mandate to act.

"There's a clear opinion from Quebecers that we received on Oct. 1, eight months ago," said Legault, whose party, elected with 38 per cent of the popular vote, holds a majority of seats in the legislature.

The province's winter legislative session was to end today, but Legault delayed the summer break and extended the session through the weekend to vote on the bills.

Legault accused the opposition of intentionally delaying debate rather than coming up with "constructive" ideas for how the bills could be improved.

"When I tabled the bill a couple of months ago, I was very clear that my intention was to adopt the bill before the end of the session and right now the only thing we see is obstruction," he said.

Give us more time, opposition says

Québec Solidaire, the second opposition party at the Nattional Assembly, said the CAQ didn't give lawmakers enough time to fully explore the ramifications of the legislation.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the party's co-spokesperson, pointed out the study of Bill 21, the secularism legislation, was put before a parliamentary commission only 10 days ago, on June 4.

"No serious or credible person who knows how this assembly works could think that in a few days this bill would be adopted using the regular procedures," he said.

Bill 21 would prevent public workers in positions of authority, including teachers, from wearing religious symbols at work.

Minority groups and legal experts have raised concerns it will encourage discrimination and limit employment opportunities for thousands of Quebecers, especially Muslim women who wear the hijab.

The bill invokes the notwithstanding clause, which the government hopes will spare it from being challenged in court on grounds it violates the Quebec and Canadian charters of rights.

The proposed immigration law, Bill 9, lays the groundwork for a Quebec values test that aspiring immigrants will have to pass in order to secure permanent residency in the province.

If the bill is passed, the government will throw out some 18,000 pending applications for skilled immigrant worker status in Quebec, forcing the applicants to re-apply through a new merit-based system.