CAQ hopes to make inroads in West Island ahead of fall election

François Legault, leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec, made an unofficial campaign appearance in Montreal's West Island, known as a fortress for the Liberals, Saturday.

Legault, clad in jeans and a casual dark blue button-up, met with customers at the Marché de l'Ouest in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

The move signals the CAQ is trying to make a dent with Quebec anglophones ahead of the October provincial election.

He told the voters he met in Dollard-des-Ormeaux he'd focus on the economy and making the province more profitable for anglophones and francophones.

"We all have to work together," he said.

CAQ leader François Legault says anglophone and francophone voters shouldn't be appealed to separately by politicians. (CBC)

A new alternative?

Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitão currently represents the electoral district of Robert-Baldwin, which includes a portion of Pierrefonds and DDO.

DDO resident and political newcomer Laura Azéroual, 28, will be running against Leitão. She joined Legault at the informal meet and greet on Saturday.

"The West Islanders haven't had a chance to vote for someone other than the [Parti Québécois]," as an alternative to the Liberals, Azéroual told CBC News. "I'm happy to be here."

Dollard-des-Ormeaux resident Laura Azéroual is the new CAQ candidate in the West Island. She is going up against Liberal Finance Minister Carlos Leitão in the fall election. (CBC)

Another prominent Liberal in the area, Aboriginal Affairs Minister Geoffrey Kelley, recently announced he would be leaving politics, after a long legacy of championing West Island projects.

He says it'll take more than meet and greets to win over West Islanders.

"You won't find in CAQ speeches, much enthusiasm for Canada. They say, 'Well, we won't do another referendum,'" Kelley said of the CAQ's efforts to make inroads in the West Island. "But I think people out here expect a lot more."