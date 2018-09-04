CAQ dumps Saint-Jean riding candidate for lack of transparency

The Coalition Avenir Québec is dumping its candidate for the riding of Saint-Jean, Stéphane Laroche, citing his lack of transparency.

The move comes following reports about a bar owned by Laroche.

The Canadian Press said O'Bock Pub, located in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, has been disciplined several times for serving alcohol to minors and for refusing to pay men and women equally.

In a statement, the party said Laroche hid the information.

"The lack of transparency and the lack of respect for pay equity have no place in the CAQ," it said.

According to the Canadian Press, Laroche is a repeat offender who has had his liquor licence suspended three times.