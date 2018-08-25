CAQ promises to free up 50,000 daycare spots by putting kids in preschool early

The Coalition Avenir Québec announced a plan Saturday to free up 50,000 daycare spots by making government-funded pre-kindergarten available to children as of age four.

During a campaign event in Boucherville, CAQ leader François Legault said that by putting kids in public preschool sooner, thousands of daycare spaces would open up.

Legault spoke at a rally on Montreal's South Shore in Montarville, a riding now held by the CAQ.

He said the policy could come into effect as early as 2019 and that a similar policy is already in operation in Ontario.