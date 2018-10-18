François Legault's cabinet will have an equal number of men and women
Watch the swearing-in live at 2 p.m. Thursday
The cabinet of incoming Quebec premier François Legault will consist of an equal number of men and women.
Among those taking on key roles in the first ever Coalition Avenir Québec government is Danielle McCann, the former head of Montreal's regional public health authority. She will serve as health minister, sources told Radio-Canada.
Sonia Lebel, a former prosecutor for the Charbonneau commission, will serve as justice minister, and Marguerite Blais will become minister responsible for seniors.
Blais held the same position under Liberal premier Jean Charest between 2007-2012.
Legault had promised gender parity during the election campaign. Radio-Canada is reporting his cabinet will be composed of 13 women and 13 men.
The full CAQ cabinet is scheduled to be announced at 2 p.m. ET Thursday.
Here's a look at who will head some of the other key portfolios.
- Éric Girard, a former executive at National Bank, will be finance minister.
- Pierre Fitzgibbon, who worked at a private equity firm before the election, will be minister of the economy.
- Christian Dubé, a former senior executive with Quebec's pension manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will be president of the Treasury Board.
- Simon Jolin-Barrette, 31, will be immigration minister.
- Jean-François Roberge, an elementary school teacher before entering provincial politics in 2014, will be education minister.
- Chantal Rouleau will be minister responsible for municipal affairs.
