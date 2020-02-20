CAQ votes for motion to expand Bill 101
Premier Legault had remained quiet on the issue of imposing Bill 101 on small- and medium-sized businesses but voted in favour of the PQ motion Thursday.
Non-binding motion supports expanding language law to cover more businesses
The Coalition Avenir Québec government has voted in favour of a motion to expand Bill 101, extending it to businesses with between 25 and 49 employees and businesses in Quebec that are under federal jurisdiction.
The non-binding motion, which the Parti Québécois has been pushing for months, was passed with support of the governing party.
Quebec Premier François Legault has remained quiet on the issue of imposing Bill 101 on small- and medium-sized businesses but voted in favour of the PQ motion Thursday.
The Liberal opposition voted against the motion.
Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is expected to present his action plan for the protection of the French language by the summer.
With files from La Presse Canadienne
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.