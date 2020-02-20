CAQ votes for motion to expand Bill 101

The Coalition Avenir Québec government has voted in favour of a motion to expand Bill 101, extending it to businesses with between 25 and 49 employees and businesses in Quebec that are under federal jurisdiction.

The non-binding motion, which the Parti Québécois has been pushing for months, was passed with support of the governing party.

Quebec Premier François Legault has remained quiet on the issue of imposing Bill 101 on small- and medium-sized businesses but voted in favour of the PQ motion Thursday.

The Liberal opposition voted against the motion.

Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is expected to present his action plan for the protection of the French language by the summer.