Under CAQ, legal age to consume cannabis in Quebec will be 21 — eventually

With legalization exactly two weeks away, a key member of the new Legault government is acknowledging the legal age to consume cannabis in Quebec will be 18, for now.

The Coalition Avenir Québec campaigned on a promise to increase the legal age to 21, which would be the highest anywhere in Canada.

Ian Lafrenière, a newly elected CAQ MNA and former spokesperson for the Montreal police, said it will be tough to fulfil that promise in time.

But his party fully intends to keep that pledge, and will try as much as possible to limit the transition period.

"The reason we announced that before the date [is] we want to be crystal clear. We don't want it to be a surprise for people," he said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

The CAQ was critical of the plan to set the legal age at 18 from the start, citing various physicians' and psychiatrists groups who say cannabis use can harm brain development in those under 25.

CAQ wants to ban smoking in public

Right now, the law bans smoking in the same locations as those set out by tobacco laws, as well as on the grounds of:

Universities and CEGEPs.

Hospital and social services institutions.

Elementary schools and daycares.

The CAQ wants to change the provincial cannabis law, enacted in June, to ban smoking the drug in all public places.

Several towns and cities have announced similar bans, including, most recently, Quebec City.

Hampstead banned smoking on municipal property and the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro banned smoking in parks ahead of legalization. The opposition at Montreal borough mayors and city councillors says the city should follow that lead.

They say residents have raised concerns and accuse the Plante administration of dragging their heels on the subject. Montreal hasn't yet unveiled details on how it would regulate the drug.

Lafrenière explained that the provincial law won't trump a municipal bylaw, and so if Montreal doesn't want to implement the same ban, it doesn't have to.

The CAQ, he said, is trying to create a framework for the municipalities to work with.

"Not even as an ex-police officer, but as a parent, it's always easier to make the rule extremely strict and loosen up later on."

The director of public health in the Quebec City region issued a news release last week, saying the current provincial law goes far enough, and that it is "unnecessary" for municipalities implement rules that further ban where cannabis can be smoked.

It says, among other things, that forcing pot smokers indoors will make the effects of secondhand smoke worse, and that it creates social equity issues because young people are more likely to be renters and therefore subject to rules that would ban them from smoking at home.

Landlords in Quebec have taken steps to ensure smoking pot will be banned in rental properties.