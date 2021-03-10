Family of woman who was found dead on Lakeshore hospital room floor not told circumstances of her death

Candida Macarine's family only heard about the exact circumstances of her death at Lakeshore General Hospital after seeing a CBC story earlier this week. (Submitted by Placido Macarine)

The family of a woman who was found dead on the floor of her room in the Lakeshore General Hospital last month was never informed about the circumstances of her death or that the hospital had launched an internal investigation.

It was only after Candida Macarine's family read a CBC news story about the death earlier this week — the night before Macarine's funeral — that they realized the patient referred to in the story was likely her.

"We realized that the information on the news tells us that this our mom," Candida Macarine's son, Placido, told CBC in an interview Wednesday.

"Our emotions were going from sadness to anger, restlessness — we needed some information, explanation because we knew 100 per cent that this is our mom," Placido Macarine said.

Confidential sources told CBC Monday about a patient who had been found 'dead and ice cold' on the floor in a negative pressure isolation room in the Pointe-Claire hospital's ER on Feb. 27.

She had been in respiratory distress when admitted a few hours earlier and had been placed there while they determined whether she had COVID-19.

But the room was impossible to see from a nurses' station and, sources said, staff had repeatedly warned managers about problems monitoring patients in it.

The sources didn't know the name of the patient, but when Macarine's family saw the CBC story Monday, the dates, times and circumstances seemed to match their mother.

But they had no idea she had been found dead on the floor, or that the hospital had launched an investigation into the death.

Hospital refuses to confirm news to family

The West Island health agency, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest de l'Île de Montréal, refused to confirm to CBC Tuesday if Macarine was the patient in the story.

Macarine's family even visited the hospital Tuesday — just after the funeral — and spoke to the head nurses in the ER.

Placido Macarine says the entire family is still in shock after learning about the circumstances of his mother's death through a news story. (CBC News)

"They never disclosed anything, even the name of my mom. I asked them many times: 'Just tell us, please, just tell us if this is our mom and that's enough,'" Macarine said.

The head nurses still refused to say.

One of CBC's sources was able to match Candida Macarine's name with the exact dates, times and circumstances laid out in the CBC article, and the family is now convinced their mother is the person who was found dead on the floor.

Placido Macarine said his entire family is still in shock, and that it's unfair and unacceptable that they were not informed.

"We were questioning why in the world the hospital did not say anything like this, and the night before the funeral we just saw this news telling us about what happened?" Macarine said.

He described his mother as a quiet, religious woman who had 11 children and 17 grandchildren.

Health agency says families 'always informed'

The West Island health agency still refused Wednesday to confirm if the patient in question was Candida Macarine, citing confidentiality.

"It should be noted that at any time and in all of our facilities, when a situation that appears to be irregular arises, families are immediately informed and the CIUSSS teams launch an investigation in order to shed light on it," CIUSSS spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache said in an email.

"Families are always informed of developments in the investigation, in real time," she continued. The email didn't explain why that doesn't seem to have been the case the Macarine family.

A spokesperson for provincial Health Minister Christian Dubé offered condolences to the family.

"We deplore this unacceptable situation, which must never happen again," spokesperson Marjaurie Côté-Boileau said in an email.

"We will closely monitor the situation and apply the recommendations of the investigation launched by the CIUSSS de l'Ouest de l'Île de Montréal," Côté-Boileau said.

Placido Macarine said his family wants more information and an explanation from the hospital. He said the family is seeking legal advice.