Family says coroner's report offers few answers on why woman was found dead on floor of a Montreal ER

The day after his mother's funeral March 8, 2021, Emmanuel Macarine walked into the emergency room at Lakeshore Hospital and asked to see where her body had been found.

He was initially turned down but Macarine insisted and was finally allowed to see the negative pressure room where Candida Macarine died on the floor, about half an hour before her body was discovered by staff on Feb. 27, 2021.

The morning of her burial, CBC News had revealed the 86-year-old woman had been found on the floor, a detail the hospital omitted when informing the family of her death.

"Our emotions were going from sadness to anger, restlessness," Placido Macarine, Candida Macarine's other son, said at the time.

In the more than 18 months since Candida Macarine died at Lakeshore, her family says they have met constant roadblocks when trying to seek information on the circumstances of her death.

They say a recently released coroner's report has not helped much.

"[Emmanuel's] reaction to the report is one of deep disappointment and anger," said Fo Niemi, the director of the Center for Research Action on Race Relations, who has been representing the Macarine family.

The three-page report by coroner Amélie Lavigne says Macarine likely died naturally of a heart attack, and makes one recommendation to improve the surveillance of visual and auditory alerts of patient-monitoring systems at the hospital.

"No element suggests possible negligence or abandonment on the part of the nursing staff," Lavigne said.

Was cardiac monitor used?

But Niemi says the report failed to dig deeper into some of the family's concerns about the events leading up to Macarine's death.

For example, Lavigne noted that a system to monitor a patient's cardiac activity was available in Macarine's room, but does not question whether it was used at all, or whether staff members did not hear — or simply did not respond to — an alarm indicating her distress.

"According to the information gathered, it seems that staff did not notice or hear the alarm at the nursing station," the coroner wrote.

Emmanuel Macarine, Candida Macarine's son, told reporters last year that the hospital's refusal to hand over the records was 'stonewalling in its most unethical and inhuman form.' (CBC News)

Lavigne also wrote that a blood test conducted on Macarine at 10:26 p.m., hours before she died, displayed "elevated risk" of heart attack, due to a high level of the protein troponin in her blood.

After another test at 2:11 a.m. revealed troponin levels "significantly" increased, staff did not check on Macarine again for nearly 20 minutes, according to Lavigne.

Lavigne said she questioned why Macarine wasn't checked on sooner but that experts she consulted at the local health board, CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, noted higher quantities of troponin are normal in patients already at risk of heart attack.

The health board oversees Lakeshore Hospital.

Macarine's patient file from the Jewish General Hospital indicated she had a host of health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Niemi said Lavigne's report is "skimpy," and that her observations appear ambivalent. He wonders whether Macarine's well-being was dismissed because of her existing health issues.

"The question is: Was there no one monitoring her? Shouldn't there be even more monitoring if she is at high risk of a heart attack?" he asked.

Fo Niemi, the director of CRARR, is representing the Macarine family. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Niemi said there were also discrepancies between what Lavigne wrote and what family members had read in handwritten notes from staff working that night. The family received those notes in a brown envelope sent to them by an anonymous source.

The document showed Macarine went into cardiac arrest at 2:45 a.m., but the coroner's report said it was 2:30 a.m. Both documents reported her official time of death, following resuscitation attempts, at 3:04 a.m.

Weeks after Macarine's death, the health board admitted "communications with the family were incomplete," and sent the case to Quebec's coroner's office for investigation.

The coroner who was originally appointed to the case was eventually forced to step aside, after the family discovered that she had previously worked as head of the legal affairs for the CIUSSS and could be in conflict of interest. Lavigne replaced her.

Candida Macarine (seated, centre) with several members of her extended family at her 80th birthday party in 2014. Her son Emmanuel says it's difficult to visit his mother's grave without having all the answers about how she died. (Submitted by Emmanuel Macarine)

A recent memo sent to staff and obtained by CBC includes a note for staff not to close alerts on cardiac monitors.

"Please do NOT turn off call bell volumes on cardiac monitors or those at patients' bedside. This is an extremely dangerous practice putting the patients and staff licenses at risk," said the note in red letters.

Members of the Macarine family are expected to address media Tuesday, after closely reviewing the coroner's report.