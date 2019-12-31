By the time she was eight-and-a-half years old, Diane Bibaud knew what she wanted to do when she grew up: play the organ at Montreal Canadiens games.

So back in 1985, when she heard the organist at the old Forum wasn't working out, she knocked on the office door of Serge Savard, the team's general manager at the time.

Thirty-five years later, Bibaud is the maestro of the Bell Centre, performing above the stands in the perch that she calls her "happy place."

When Bibaud gets a reaction from the crowd, she says it's more fun than "10 chocolate bars."

Watch the above video to hear Bibeau perform and recount in her inimitable style how she got her dream job.