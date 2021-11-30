Habs legend Patrick Roy wants to be the team's new general manager

Habs legend Patrick Roy is hoping to become the team's new general manager.

And his message to his former club is: Why not him?

"Since 1993, the team has been running in circles," Roy said on Tuesday. "What do they have to lose by giving me a chance, and seeing what I can do with this club?"

The Montreal Canadiens' search for a new general manager is on.

After nine and a half years with the team, Marc Bergevin was let go on Sunday. His assistant general manager, Trevor Timmins, and Paul Wilson, who served as the team's senior vice-president of public affairs and communications, were also fired.

The team has hired Jeff Gorton to be the team's new vice-president of hockey operations — a role Bergevin also held during his time with the team. Gorton will be in charge of conducting the search for a new GM.

Roy, 56, won four Stanley Cups as a player, including two with the Montreal Canadiens, which cemented his status as one of the team's all-time greats. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.

Roy said he'd love to contribute to his former's teams resurgence in a managerial role.

Marc Bergevin's run as the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens came to an end on Sunday, when he and other team officials were let go. (Radio-Canada)

"I was proud to wear that jersey, to win two Stanley Cups, play in three finals. I have a lot of respect for that organization, a lot of admiration for what's been done in the history of the Canadiens," said the former goaltender.

"Of course, given the number of seasons I played with the Canadiens, the success that I had with the organization, would I be interested [in the general manager position]? Clearly. But at the same time I am aware that it's process and there are several good candidates."

Roy also said he met Gorton once, and he seems to think the two would form a good front-office tandem.

"I would be ready to work with [Gorton]. He seems to be a person that is passionate about hockey. I've always been a guy who loved working in teams," Roy said.

Roy is the current general manager and head coach for the Quebec City Remparts junior hockey team. He worked in the NHL, serving as both the head coach and vice-president of hockey of the Colorado Avalanche from 2013 to 2016, before stepping down.

Patrick Roy won four Stanley Cups as a player, including two with the Montreal Canadiens. (Radio-Canada)

Roy has kind words for Bergevin, not so much for Timmins

Roy had high praise for the Canadiens' former general manager on Tuesday, saying Bergevin put together a team that is much better than its record indicates.

The Canadiens are off to the worst regular-season start in the team's history.

"For me, the Canadiens, it's more of a reset that is needed, not a rebuild," said Roy, adding that Bergevin leaves behind a strong crop of players.

Roy, however, was not complimentary about Timmins, who worked for the team for nearly 20 years and played a major role in the recruitment and drafting process.

"Marc did great things with the club, he was extremely loyal with the people that surrounded him. So, he pays the price," Roy said.

"It's clear that Trevor Timmins hurt Marc Bergevin, but Marc is someone that's loyal so he stood behind him."