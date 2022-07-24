Marie-France Sirois hadn't heard news about her son for days, until his best friend in the army called.

"I knew it was the end," she said.

Her son, Émile-Antoine Roy-Sirois, 31, died on July 18, according to his friend, Adriel Martinez, an American volunteer in Ukraine. Roy-Sirois left Montreal in March to lend support to Ukrainian troops.

Sirois is hoping to bring her son's body back to Montreal, after she spent months pleading with him not to leave.

"He was bright and clever and kind … People loved him at first sight," she said. "I'll miss everything [about him], all my life."

She says she's been in contact with the Canadian embassy in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian army is " supposed to take care of everything in order to get Émile's body back" home.

Marilyne Guèvremont, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada says the department is aware of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine, but stopped short at confirming Roy-Sirois's identity.

"Consular officials are in contact with the family and are providing consular assistance," she said in an email to CBC News. "Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."

Despite the absence of an official statement, Sirois says she has "no doubt he was killed."

Émile-Antoine Roy-Sirois, right, died on July 18, Marie-France Sirois said. (Submitted by Marie-France Sirois)

'Nothing halfway'

Sirois says her son, who worked as a firefighter in western Canada and in customer service at a delivery company.

A former Université de Montréal and HEC Montréal student, Roy-Sirois followed international politics closely, Sirois said.

"He was interested in so many things at the same time," she said. "He never did anything halfway."

She said her son told her in March he wanted to go to Ukraine to protect children and fight "against crazy leaders."

On March 27, he left for Poland where he stayed for 10 days, helping to transport medication, Sirois said. Soon after, she said he joined a "foreign unit."

"I was totally devastated," she said.

Émile-Antoine Roy-Sirois, middle, was 31 years old. (Submitted by Marie-France Sirois)

Almost every day they would talk, and each time, she said she would try to persuade him to come back.

"I didn't want to lose my son," Sirois said. "I was really begging him to come back or to do something else to help in a different way, but he wouldn't change his mind."

On May 20, he spent his 31st birthday facing bombing raids in Ukraine's Donbas region which has seen heavy fighting, she said.

Sirois said he told her he was scared, but the fear wasn't enough to drive him away from combat.

"He was convinced that he could do something," she said. "I think for him there was no other way."