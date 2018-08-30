Authorities are searching for a Montreal woman and her daughter who were reported missing after arriving in California for a camping trip.

San Mateo County sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said 29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her 10-year-old daughter, Emily Rodrigue, were reported missing Monday, shortly after arriving in California.

Blankswade says they arrived at San Francisco International Airport Saturday, rented a car and spent the night at a hotel in Burlingame.

Audrey texted her boyfriend back home in Montreal, but he could not reach them later and reported them missing.

Blankswade says the mother and daughter may have been spotted Tuesday at Six Rivers National Forest campground, 340 miles (550 kilometres) north of San Francisco. Staff and visitors told officials the people appeared happy.

"Both park staff and campers thought that they saw Audrey and Emily there and potentially overheard them talking about how they were going to travel along the coastline and stop at various free campsites along the coast ," Blankswade told CBC.

"There is nothing to suggest any kind of foul play or anything like that at this time."

Blankswade said it's possible Audrey and Emily haven't been in touch with anyone due to bad cell reception.

"The California coastline…is dodgy for cell service along a lot of the region."

Blankswade said the mother and daughter are scheduled to fly back to Montreal from San Francisco International Airport on Friday.

"So there is still some time and we're hoping that their location is soon revealed."

With files from CBC News