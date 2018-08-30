A Montreal woman and her 10-year-old daughter who were reported missing while on a camping trip in California have been found safe and sound.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted late Thursday, saying officers tracked them down and spoke to them.

"They are in good health and simply enjoying their California camping trip," the tweet said.

👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AudreyandEmily?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AudreyandEmily</a> have been found! We checked in & saw both of them. They are in good health & simply enjoying their California camping trip. Thank you to everyone who assisted with spreading the word. We are so grateful for this news & wish them safe travels back home.🤗 <a href="https://t.co/I4b79oQOpa">pic.twitter.com/I4b79oQOpa</a> —@SMCSheriff

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her daughter Emily Rodrigue, 10, arrived at San Francisco International Airport Saturday.

Audrey texted her boyfriend back home in Montreal, but when he was unable to reach her again the rest of the weekend, he reported them missing Monday.

San Mateo County sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade ​said earlier in the day Thursday that it was possible Audrey and Emily hadn't been in touch with anyone due to bad cell reception.

"The California coastline…is dodgy for cell service along a lot of the region."

The mother and daughter are scheduled to fly back to Montreal from San Francisco International Airport on Friday.

With files from Associated Press