As Canadian military leaves Quebec long-term care homes, Red Cross trains volunteers to fill in

Quebec Premier François Legault will not have the 1,000 pairs of hands he requested, once the Canadian armed force's stint in the province's long-term care homes ends today.

The military is already packing up to make way for the Canadian Red Cross, which will gradually replace the soldiers starting July 6.

However, by that date, there will not be 1,000 Red Cross employees and volunteers ready to work in those residences, according to the agency's spokesperson, Carl Boisvert.

Recruitment is still underway and is going well, Boisvert said. Applicants, who do not need to have medical experience, still need to be trained before being deployed.

On its website, the Red Cross has volunteer and paid positions that include jobs like service assistant, patient care attendant, or orderly, and administrative worker.

The site says those recruited must commit to working a minimum of four weeks in a residence and that longer terms will be offered.