Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for 2nd year

For the second consecutive year, public health concerns are forcing the cancellation of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, according to Radio-Canada sources.

The news was first reported by the magazine Pole Position and La Presse.

The formal announcement is expected at 11:30 a.m. during a news conference featuring Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, federal and provincial officials, as well as the race's promoter.

This year's race was scheduled for June 13.

As recently as two weeks ago, there was a disagreement between local and provincial public health officials about whether the event could be held.

Montreal public health authorities were categorically opposed to the race, worried the arrival of 2,500 participants would lead to outbreaks, even if no fans would be allowed to attend.

Authorities with the province were more open to the idea, thinking strict guidelines could minimize risks.

Officials at Wednesday's news conference are expected to announce a contract extension to keep the race in Montreal until 2030 and 2031, two years past the current agreement.

More to come.