Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for 2nd straight year

The Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for June 13 in Montreal, has been cancelled, Radio-Canada has learned.

Montreal public health authorities concluded that even behind closed doors without spectators, the risk of spreading COVID-19 during the Formula One event is too high.

Earlier this week, Radio-Canada reported Quebec public health would allow the Formula One event to take place under certain conditions.

One of those conditions was to ensure the risk of spreading COVID-19 was kept to a minimum.

F1 officials wanted to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine for the hundreds of staff, crew members and drivers. They said they would instead rely on private medical staff to keep COVID from spreading among the personnel.

They had also proposed creating a bubble, where the the members of different teams would stay in hotels, use private transportation and be tested regularly.

However, they would have been in constant contact with hundreds of volunteers who would be outside the bubble.

Montreal public health, faced with those issues, decided to cancel the event.

Last year's edition of the race, which usually attracts thousands of tourists from around the world, was also cancelled because of the pandemic.