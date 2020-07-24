Organizers cancel Montreal's 2020 Canadian Grand Prix

Race organizers officially cancelled the 2020 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Friday morning, citing the health and safety of fans and employees in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Race organizers announced in early April that the Grand Prix, originally scheduled for June 12 to 14, would be postponed. At the time, they said they hoped to reschedule the event later in the year.

"Though it is disappointing and difficult for us to face this conclusion it is a decision we must accept," Francois Dumontier, the president of the Canadian Grand Prix, said in a statement.

"The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, partners and of our faithful fans are and always will be our top priority."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.