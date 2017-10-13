Interim ferry linking Magdalen Islands, P.E.I. coming as early as next year

The federal government is purchasing a temporary replacement for the MV Madeleine, a ferry that runs between Cap-aux-Meules, Que. and Souris, P.E.I., Transport Canada announced Thursday.

After 39 years on the waters, the MV Madeleine is at the "end of its service life," the government said in a release.

This prompted Transport Canada to issue an advance contract award notice, announcing its intention to purchase the MV Villa de Teror as a temporary replacement for the vessel, in order to ensure the safety of passengers.

The notice gives other interested ferry suppliers up to 15 days to submit an offer to Transport Canada.

"The ferry service is essential to the citizens of the Magdalen Islands as it connects their communities to the mainland, and it supports regional economies through the transportation of goods and tourism," Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

Should the purchase go through, the ferry would be in service from the summer of 2021 until 2026, and would be renamed the MV Madeleine II.

"This is excellent news for the Magdalen Islands and for the community — to be able to count on a reliable boat quickly," said Emmanuel Aucoin, director general of CTMA, which runs the ferry service,.

Last year, the federal government signed a contract with Quebec's Davie shipyard to build a permanent replacement for the MV Madeleine.

That ship, which is slated to go into service in 2026, will be named after the late political commentator and longtime federal cabinet minister Jean Lapierre, who was from the islands. Lapierre and several family members died in a plane crash in 2016.

Once the new ship is ready, the federal government will sell the MV Madeleine II.

Despite the pandemic, Quebecers wanting to go to the Magdalen Islands this year have been allowed to take the ferry from Souris, P.E.I. since June 26 while adhering to certain restrictions while they are on PEI.