David Saint-Jacques gets hero's welcome in Montreal
Saint-Jacques was greeted with fanfare upon his return to the Canadian Space Agency
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques was welcomed back to the Canadian Space Agency Wednesday with thunderous applause after spending more than six months in space.
Space agency staff chanted his name as he returned to his hometown and recounted his experience in space.
He returned to Earth June 24, having been on the International Space Station for 204 days — setting a record for the longest single space flight by a Canadian.
On Wednesday, Saint-Jacques said he's still digesting the mission, as he answered questions from space agency staff and students.
He also showed off some personal photos to the crowd.
Among the highlights of his mission were a 6½-hour spacewalk and becoming the first Canadian astronaut to use the Canadarm2 robotic arm to perform a so-called "cosmic catch,'' snagging a SpaceX cargo capsule.
With files from The Canadian Press
