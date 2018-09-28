Canadian Armed Forces jets making flyby over Montreal Sunday

If you hear the sound of jets overhead on Sunday, there's no need to panic.

Two Royal Canadian Air Force CT-155 Hawk training jets will conduct a flyby over Percival Molson Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. as part of the Montreal Alouettes' Canadian Armed Forces appreciation game.

The Alouettes are hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday.

The jets are from the Canadian Forces Flying Training School in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

In a statement, the Canadian Armed Forces said the jets will reach a minimum altitude of 500 feet above the stadium and will return to a higher altitude for the rest of the flight.