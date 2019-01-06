Canada treating disappearance of Quebec woman in Burkina Faso as kidnapping

The disappearance of a Quebec woman in Burkina Faso is being treated as a kidnapping, Canadian officials said Sunday.

Edith Blais, 34, and her Italian travel companion, Luca Tacchetto, 30, were last heard from in the western city of Bobo-Dioulasso on Dec. 15.

The office of International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau told Radio-Canada that despite not having any confirmation, they are approaching the case as they would a kidnapping. Her office declined further comment.

Global Affairs Canada said it is treating Blais's case as "extremely high priority."

Canada has an active travel advisory for Burkina Faso, recommending all non-essential travel be avoided due to the threat of terrorism. Canada also advises to avoid all travel in the area bordering Togo due to the risk of banditry and kidnapping.

Blais' family says she and Tacchetto​ were planning on driving to Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, where they intended to stay for a few days and possibly sell their car before heading to neighbouring Togo.

Authorities in Burkina Faso declared a state of emergency earlier this week following terrorist attacks in the northern part of the country.

In its travel advisory, Canada notes this means an increase of security checkpoints and curfews.