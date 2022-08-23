Canada Post halts deliveries without warning on Pointe-Saint-Charles street due to construction

If you walk down Sebastopol Street in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood, construction stops you in your tracks.

That's why Canada Post stopped delivering mail on that street in southwestern Montreal a few weeks ago, but residents were never informed of this change.

The old street has been under construction and filled with yellow excavators since June. Work is expected to end in November.

Mathieu Murphy-Perron, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 10 years, noticed it had been over two weeks since he received any mail — so he started asking questions.

After calling the borough, who told him they didn't know anything about a halt in mail delivery, he called Canada Post and was informed service on his street was suspended due to construction.

25 minutes by foot

A Canada Post employee told Murphy-Perron he would have to go to the nearest post office to get his mail, a 25-minute walk away from his home. He was troubled that an essential service would be halted without warning.

Murphy-Perron, a labour organizer, said his neighbours had no idea their mail was being sent to the post office and wouldn't have known without him dropping an explanatory letter in their mailbox.

"There was a lot of frustration," he said.

Murphy-Perron says Canada Post told him it wasn't its responsibility to co-ordinate with the borough to inform residents of the change in service.

And he noted that the route to the post office, filled with freight trucks and not serviced by public transit, isn't very friendly to pedestrians.

Mathieu Murphy-Perron informed his neighbours that home delivery had been paused. (John Ngala/CBC)

Canada Post told CBC News that mail delivery was temporarily suspended to the area due to safety concerns for their employees.

"We are still gathering details about the impact of the construction and we continue to look for temporary solutions for mail delivery," said Canada Post spokesperson Valérie Chartrand.

"We are looking into how this happened and will make every effort to better notify customers in the future."

Murphy-Perron is in touch with the corporation's ombudsman and will contact federal officials too, he said, in hopes of making Canada Post more collaborative with municipalities — even if it might be too late for his street.

"You serve communities, you should have links with the officials so they can then take it upon themselves to facilitate communication," he said.

"Especially in Montreal where there is construction everywhere all the time.… That isn't going away anytime soon."

The city did not respond to CBC's interview request at the time of publishing.