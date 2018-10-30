Canada Post rotating strike hits Montreal

Residents and businesses in the Montreal region can expect mail delivery delays this week as the rotating postal worker strike has landed in the city and, so far, it's unclear how long the protest will last.

"We're fighting for equity and we're also fighting for health and safety issues," said Mathieu Clermont, a Canada Post regional officer for the Montreal region.

"There are a lot of members that are struggling in Montreal because they were doing too much overtime."

Members of the Montreal chapter of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents some 6,800 employees, went on strike at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

These strikes are generally supposed to last 24 hours, but that hasn't always been the case. For example, union members in Quebec's Magdalen Islands went on strike from Saturday to Monday.

"We're all on strike right now," said Clermont Tuesday. He was unable to predict exactly how long the Montreal strike will last. "We still don't know if we will be on the picket lines tomorrow."

Last week, postal workers in Sherbrooke, Que., went on a 24-hour strike.

The Canada Postal strike hit Montreal Monday evening and lasted through the night with postal workers picketing the sorting centre in the borough of Saint-Laurent. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents 50,000 postal employees, launched the rotating walkouts earlier this month to pressure Canada Post into accepting contract changes.

The CUPW said its key demands are job security, an end to forced overtime and overburdening, better health and safety measures, service expansion and equality for rural and suburban mail carriers.

Negotiations are ongoing at the federal level.

Strikes also began Monday in Pickering, Oshawa and Thunder Bay, Ont. and striking continues in Vancouver and Sudbury.

In a statement published Monday, Canada Post said it is working to mitigate the difficulties experienced by mail carriers due to the increase in parcel shipments.

With files from La Presse Canadienne and Radio-Canada