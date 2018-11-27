Montreal postal workers strike Tuesday just before back-to-work order takes effect

Some Canada Post workers went on strike in Montreal late Monday evening and were still picketing early Tuesday — hours after senators voted in favour of the Liberal government's back-to-work legislation.

Local members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) made the decision to strike on their own. It was not an order from national union leaders, members say.

That back-to-work legislation means Canada Post workers will have to be back on the job as early as 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The government's decision ends nearly six weeks of rotating strikes — strikes that slowed mail service intermittently across the country.

Tuesday's early morning strike in front of the sorting centre in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough is the second work stoppage this month in the city.

Along with its request for safety improvements in the workplace, the CUPW wants better pay, job security, guaranteed hours and equality.