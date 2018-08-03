Canada Post sorting centre evacuated over concerns about noxious substance

Eight Canada Post employees were evacuated from the Montreal sorting centre where they work early Friday due to concerns about a substance leaking from a piece of mail.

Firefighters were called to the centre, on Chabanel Street in the Ahunstic neighbourhood, just before 2 a.m.

Urgences-Santé said two people complained of headaches after handling an envelope that had a liquid dripping from it.

A crew that deals with hazardous substances was called in and determined the substance was water based and didn't pose any serious health risks.

The employees were kept in insolation for several hours before being released. Workers have since been allowed back into the building.