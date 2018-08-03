Skip to Main Content
Canada Post sorting centre evacuated over concerns about noxious substance

Canada Post sorting centre evacuated over concerns about noxious substance

Urgences-Santé said two people complained of headaches after coming into contact with an envelope that had a liquid dripping from it.

2 people complained of headaches after coming into contact with an envelope that had a liquid dripping from it

Eight employees were evacuated from the building and others, showing up for their early morning shifts, weren't allowed in. (Radio-Canada)

Eight Canada Post employees were evacuated from the Montreal sorting centre where they work early Friday due to concerns about a substance leaking from a piece of mail.

Firefighters were called to the centre, on Chabanel Street in the Ahunstic neighbourhood, just before 2 a.m.

Urgences-Santé said two people complained of headaches after handling an envelope that had a liquid dripping from it.

A crew that deals with hazardous substances was called in and determined the substance was water based and didn't pose any serious health risks.

The employees were kept in insolation for several hours before being released. Workers have since been allowed back into the building.

