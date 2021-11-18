Quebec soccer players rejoice at seeing Canadian men in running for World Cup

Canada's national men's soccer team is getting closer to qualifying for a spot in the 2022 World Cup, something it hasn't done since 1986, and people like Adam Guzman Bendib couldn't be happier.

"I would never think Canada would win. It was something. Like wow! It's a light in the dark," said Bendib, who plays regularly at the Centre Multisport Rosemère in Rosemère, Que., just north of Montreal.

He's been playing soccer for about a decade and he watched Tuesday's game with bated breath.

Massimo Dumoulin said seeing Canada win is reigniting his passion for the sport.

"It makes me want to try harder to be on that team. This pushes me to achieve my goal even more," he said.

Cyle Larin propelled Canada to a 2-1 win over Mexico on Tuesday, vaulting Canada to the top of the World Cup qualifying group.

It was Canada's first win against Mexico in over 21 years and first on home soil against the CONCACAF powerhouse since 1990.

Mexico has dominated the all-time series against Canada, winning 19 of the previous 32 encounters dating back to 1957, with only four losses.

Mike Vitulano, development director with Soccer Quebec, says Canada's success can be inspirational to young players. (Sharon Yonan-Renold/CBC)

Mike Vitulano, development director with Soccer Quebec, said the win is a sign of hope not only for players, but for fans across the province.

The men's quest for a spot in the World Cup is contributing to the growing buzz around soccer in Canada and Quebec, three months after the national women's squad captured Olympic gold in a thrilling penalty-kick battle.

"For young girls and young boys and even coaches — coaches who have devoted their time to the game — it's inspiring to see our country on the map on the men's side and really knocking at the door and being recognized around the world," said Vitulano.

WATCH | Soccer Quebec's development director says Canada's victory was inspiring:

​Quebec soccer players rejoice at Canada​'s win over Mexico 1:07 ​Mike Vitulano, development director with Soccer Quebec, said the win is a sign of hope not only for players, but for fans across the province. 1:07

CS Titans coach Yohann Gariépy said he hopes the win showed his players accomplishments on the world stage are within their reach.

"The opportunities were already there," Gariépy said.

"Perhaps we could not grasp how close those opportunities were but definitely this is going to open a few people's eyes."

Canadian coach John Herdman said his "boys delivered" on Tuesday night, but he also reiterated that there's still lots of soccer to play.

"This is a 14-game war," Herdman said in the post-match news conference.

"We've only got six games left. Six tough matches. We just have to keep our feet on the ground."