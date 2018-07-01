Canada Day long weekend: What's open and closed in Montreal

Canada Day celebrations are being held across Montreal under sunny skies and warm temperatures today.

The holiday will have an impact on opening hours at malls and supermarkets, among other places in and around the city, and some attractions and city services will be affected tomorrow, too.

Here's a partial list of what's open and closed in Montreal this holiday weekend.

Supermarkets and malls

Most large supermarkets and pharmacies will be open both Sunday and Monday.

Restaurants will also stay open, as will smaller businesses, such as fruit and vegetable stores and corner stores.

The Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will be open the entire weekend.

Most malls — including the Eaton Centre downtown — will be closed Sunday.

City and government services

Most city and borough offices will be closed over the weekend and on Monday.

The municipal courthouse is closed Monday, but the city's eco-centres, which accept items that are a health hazard or harmful to the environment, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garbage and recycling pick-up will continue uninterrupted, according to the city's regular schedule.

Federal services, such as Service Canada offices, will be closed both Sunday and Monday, as will provincial service providers, such as the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec.

SAQ stores

​SAQ stores will observe regular hours Sunday, except for outlets located in malls that are closed.

Banks and post offices

Most banks will be closed both Sunday and Monday. Canada Post offices will be closed Monday.

Attractions and activities

The city's Insectarium and Botanical Garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is open Sunday.

Arenas, libraries, and sports and cultural centres will operate on different schedules depending on the borough, so the city has advised residents to check with the facilities directly before heading out.

The Centre sportif Claude Robillard in the Ahuntsic neighbourhood is closed Sunday, however.

Getting around

Montreal's metros and buses will be running on a holiday schedule Monday, so it's a good idea to plan ahead. For more information, visit the STM's website.

Motorists will need to feed parking metres over the holiday weekend, and parking signs must also be respected, the city says.