This Canada Day, Indigenous groups invite Quebecers to stand in solidarity, join protests

Several cities across the country have cancelled Canada Day celebrations completely, and in Montreal and Quebec City, events have been organized to denounce Canada's legacy of residential schools.

A march is taking place Jeanne-Mance park in Montreal on Thursday afternoon and a rolling blockade heading out of Kahnawake will disrupt traffic off the island.

Tammy Whitebean, who is helping organize the blockade, told CBC's Daybreak that the event is open to anyone who wants to join.

"We're extending our invite for non-Indigenous if they want to come and stand with us," she said.

"It shows us that we do have people who care, who are going to acknowledge the genocide of Indigenous people. For them to stand with us [at] the rolling blockade or by not celebrating Canada Day, it shows us solidarity."

A rolling blockade, like the one seen in this archive photo from 2020, will take place on Thursday. (CBC)

Whitebean said that, given the discoveries of unmarked graves at residential school sites that have come to light in the last few months, people need to take this day to grieve and acknowledge what happened.

"This is a lot of babies who never got the chance to grow up," she said. "They weren't schools because schools have playgrounds. These are prison camps because they had graves."

She said people in her community and across the country have not forgotten these tragic events and "will never get over it."

"It's not a day for celebration. For us, it's a day of mourning," said Whitebean.

'Our hearts are certainly not in Canada Day celebrations'

On Thursday, a convoy will leave the Mohawk community of Kanesatake to head to Montreal for the march, which begins at 2 p.m.

In a news release, Native Women's Shelter of Montreal director Nakuset, who helped organize the march, said she feels the impact of the bodies being discovered personally.

"My mother went to residential school in Saskatchewan; those children could be my relatives. We are organizing this gathering as a space to come together, share our pain and grief, and gain strength from the wisdom of our elders," she said in a statement.

She goes on to offer an indictment of anyone partaking in festivities this year: "The policy of residential schools was to remove children far away from their communities so that they couldn't run away; the multi-layers of cover-up of crimes is astounding. Anyone who is celebrating Canada on July 1st is celebrating oppression."

In Quebec City, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) is organizing a march and a vigil in memory of those who died, survivors and their descendants.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at Place Jean-Béliveau and is open to anyone.

"Our hearts are certainly not in Canada Day celebrations," said AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard. "We invite everyone to mobilize to highlight the importance of paying our respects and offering all our support to our sister nations who are going through extremely difficult times. We will honour their memory with respect, dignity and kindness."