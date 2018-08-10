Can you identify these Montreal intersections from historic aerial photographs?

The City of Montreal has launched a new website where thousands of historical aerial photos of Montreal from 1930 to 1990 can be browsed online.

The site makes it easier to browse through the 13,000 photos of Montreal. Pick an area of the city, and you can see photos of it from above through the years.

The photos are still taken about every two years. They are meant to help surveyors and engineers with public work projects. They're used to map Montreal's territory and gauge how its shifted.

But we're using them to see if you know your Montreal topography. Can you name the intersections under the blue dot?