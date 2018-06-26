Campfire ban in effect across Quebec

Summer is officially here, and with it has come a ban on open fires in and around several forests across the province.

The province's forest fire prevention agency, the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), in partnership with the Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks announced the ban Tuesday morning.

It went into effect at 8 a.m. and will last until further notice.

Only one forest fire is currently burning in Quebec, according to SOPFEU, but the dry weather conditions and high winds, have stoked concerns that more may start.

The regions affected by the ban are:

Lanaudière.

​Laurentians.

Outaouais.

​Mauricie.

North Shore.

Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean.

Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Northern Quebec.

The orange areas of the map are where the ban is in effect. (SOPFEU)

Those who break the rules could be fined.

According to SOPFEU, each year about 50 forest fires start due to a campfire that is not properly extinguished or left unattended.