Campfire ban in effect across Quebec as temperatures soar once more

With the hot and dry weather back, so are the bans against open fires near or in the province's forests.

Quebec's forest fire prevention agency, the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), said the ban went into effect on July 20 at 8 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice.

The regions affected by the ban are:

North shore.

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean.

Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Mauricie.

National Capital region.

Lower Saint-Lawrence.

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Outaouais.

Laurentians.

Lanaudière.

Chaudière-Appalaches.

The sections of the province affected by the ban are in orange. (SOPFEU)

According to SOPFEU, there are currently 19 forest fires burning around the province. To date in 2018, forest fires have burned 28,446 hectares — an area a little more than half the size of the island of Montreal. However, that is less than the ten-year average at this point in the season.

Anyone caught breaking the campfire ban will be fined.