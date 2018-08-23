Where the parties stand on the issues that matter most to you

Today marks the official launch of the 39-day long provincial election campaign in Quebec. The campaign bus gas tanks are full and the party leaders are ready to go.

Voters have until Oct. 1 to make up their minds. Until then, here's an overview of where Quebec's main parties stand on some of the most talked-about issues in recent months. We'll keep this page updated as the parties make promises during the campaign.

The Liberals

Have tabled tabled five budgets since taking power in 2014; four of them have been balanced. The 2018 budget increased spending by 4.7 per cent , one of the highest increases in the past 20 years.

Plan to spend $440 million over the next five years encouraging entrepreneurship in the province.

Coalition Avenir Québec

CAQ Leader François Legault has promised to reduce the tax burden of Quebecers. A CAQ government, he says, will further harmonize school taxes across the province, a tax cut valued at $700 million.

A long-standing party proposal is to create a Quebec version of Silicon Valley, which they've dubbed "The Saint-Laurent Project." It envisions turning the Saint-Lawrence Valley into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, with the collaboration of universities.

The Parti Québécois

Advocates economic nationalism . They want Quebec's pension fund manager — the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec — to help prevent corporate headquarters from leaving the province.

The party would also impose a 25 per cent-Quebec content requirement on all Caisse infrastructure projects.

​Québec Solidaire

Supports a $15/hour minimum wage, extending minimum vacation from two to four weeks and ending forced overtime .

The party platform mentions the possibility of nationalizing natural resources in the province, including the mining and forestry industries.

The Liberals:

Endorsed a plan that will see Quebec accept between 49,000 and 53,000 immigrants in 2018.

in 2018. Have promised to spend $25 million over the next four years to provide more French lessons for immigrants and help their integration in rural communities.

The Parti Québécois

Believes 50,000 immigrants is too much for Quebec to accept each year. Lisée wants the auditor general to suggest a different figure.

Would ensure that 25 per cent of newcomers settle in rural communities.

. The PQ also wants immigrants to have sufficient knowledge of French and Quebec values before arriving in the province. It is not clear if this would involve additional testing.

Coalition Avenir Québec

​​ As premiere, Legault says he would temporarily reduce the number of immigrants Quebec accepts annually from 50,000 to 40,000 .

As premiere, Legault says he would temporarily reduce the number of immigrants Quebec accepts annually from . To qualify for a Quebec selection certificate, the CAQ wants immigrants to pass a values and language test. Immigrants would also have to prove they have been looking for employment. Some experts have questioned the legality of the plan.

​Québec Solidaire

Would create a network of resource centres for immigrants , in order to provide easier access access to information about jobs and French lessons, among other things.

, in order to provide easier access access to information about jobs and French lessons, among other things. Has also promised to streamline the recognition of foreign credentials.

The Liberals

The Couillard government passed two major health care reforms bills aimed at centralizing administration and boosting the number of people with a family doctor .

As part of the reforms, 1,400 health care managers were laid off. In 2013-2014, 65 per cent of Quebecers had a family doctor. That number rose to 75 per cent by 2016-2017.

The Parti Québécois

Would reopen a recently signed agreement with province's medical specialists in order to cut their pay.

Coalition Avenir Québec

The party favours decentralizing health-care administration and allowing the private-sector to supply more services.

health-care administration and allowing the to supply more services. Like the PQ, the CAQ also vowed to renegotiate with the Quebec's medical specialists in order to cut their compensation by an average of $80,000 per year. Legault believes the specialists will be open to striking a new deal.

Québec Solidaire

Have proposed a series of measures to reduce how much doctors are paid . Along with revisiting the medical-specialists deal, they want to prevent doctors from incorporating and limit fee-for-service billing.

. Along with revisiting the medical-specialists deal, they want to prevent doctors from incorporating and limit fee-for-service billing. The party maintains the vast majority of family medicine groups (GMFs) are for-profit enterprises. QS wants to force them to register as non-profits in order to receive public funds.

The Liberals

Increased education system spending by 1.2 and 0.2 per cent, respectively, in the first two years of their mandate. Experts say annual increases of between three and four per cent were necessary to keep pace with inflation.

Tabled a plan in 2017 to boost the high school graduation rate from 68 per cent to 85 per cent by 2030, and hired 1,500 education professionals (including 600 more teachers) last year.

Parti Québécois

Has promised to gradually move toward free CEGEP and university tuition , beginning with low-income students. This measure, they estimate, will cost $400 million.

Will reduce funding for English-language CEGEPs in order to offer better quality English-language instruction in French CEGEPs.

Coalition Avenir Québec

Wants to abolish school boards and replace them with service centres that would provide administrative support to schools. The party believes this would give schools greater autonomy and make the education system cheaper to run.

Québec Solidaire

Free eduction for all people living in the province, from daycare through to university. The party estimates that providing free education for Quebecers between the ages of 0-17 will cost the government $950 million annually.

The Liberals

Offer free educational services for four-year olds in government-subsidized daycare and childcare centres (CPEs). They estimate this will cost Quebec an additional $250 million.

Parti Québécois

Promise to cancel progressive pricing of subsidized daycare places. First child would cost $8.05/day, regardless of income. Second child: $4/day. Third would be free. Day care would also be free for families with revenue under $34,000.

Coalition Avenir Québec

The CAQ is also proposing to do away with progressive daycare pricing, though over a period of four years. All Quebec parents would be charged the same daily rate, regardless of their annual income.

Québec Solidaire

Are proposing free daycare as part of their plan to offer free education between the ages of 0 and 17.

The Liberals

Passed a religious neutrality law last year (known as Bill 62). The law requires, among other things, that people show their faces when either giving or receiving public services. This provision has been suspended pending a court decision on the law's constitutionality.

last year (known as Bill 62). The law requires, among other things, that people show their faces when either giving or receiving public services. This provision has been suspended pending a court decision on the law's constitutionality. Couillard believes local police forces should decide whether women officers can wear the hijab.

Parti Québecois

Believes judges, prosecutors, prison guards and police should not be allowed to display religious symbols, such as wearing a hijab. They want the same prohibition to apply to all newly hired pre-school, elementary and high school teachers.

Coalition Avenir Québec

Opposes the wearing of religious symbols , including the hijab, by police officers and others who wield coercive state power. The party would also ban school teachers from wearing religious symbols.

Would pass a "Secularism Charter" to reduce the scope of religious accommodations available to civil servants.

Québec Solidaire

Opposes the wearing of religious symbols , including the hijab, by police officers and others who hold coercive state power.

, including the hijab, by police officers and others who hold coercive state power. Believes citizens should be able to wear religious symbols and still access public services.

The Liberals

Couillard is a well-known ardent federalist. He's expressed his desire to have Quebec sign the constitution, outlined in a 200-page document called "Quebecers: Our Way of Being Canadians."

Parti Québecois

​​While the party remains committed to Quebec independence, Lisée has promised not to hold a referendum on sovereignty in the first mandate of a PQ government. The earliest one would be held, he says, is 2022.

Coalition Avenir Québec

Calls itself nationalist . It wants more power for Quebec, but within Canada. Legault, a former PQ cabinet minister, has promised a CAQ government will never hold a referendum on Quebec sovereignty.

Legault wants to seek additional powers for Quebec, including control over immigration, increased fiscal capacity and a say in the nomination of Supreme Court justices. Some of these measures would require re-opening the Constitution.

Québec Solidaire