Camillien-Houde Way has reopened to traffic after work to secure cliffs

Camillien-Houde Way, the popular winding road over Mount Royal, has reopened to traffic.

The road had been closed to vehicles for a month while city crews secured a number of cliffs on the mountain's summit.

The city did not say at the time how long the work would take, nor how long the road would be closed.

The road was still open for pedestrians and cyclists. Now, cars, trucks and buses are once again permitted.