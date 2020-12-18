Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Camillien-Houde Way has reopened to traffic after work to secure cliffs

The road had been partially closed for a month while city crews secured a number of cliffs on the mountain's summit. 

City had not said how long work on the mountain's summit would take

Camillien-Houde way was closed for a month while city crews secured a number of cliffs at the summit of Mount Royal. It has now reopened to traffic. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Camillien-Houde Way, the popular winding road over Mount Royal, has reopened to traffic. 

The road had been closed to vehicles for a month while city crews secured a number of cliffs on the mountain's summit. 

The city did not say at the time how long the work would take, nor how long the road would be closed.

The road was still open for pedestrians and cyclists. Now, cars, trucks and buses are once again permitted.

